Carthage Elks host fundraiser for Major Projects

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Elks Lodge is holding a fundraiser next month to support its Major Projects.

Exalted Ruler Tyler Clemons talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.

The event is Saturday, March 4, at the Elks Lodge. Cocktails begin at 4 p.m. and dinner starts at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20. For that, you get a turkey dinner, a keynote speaker, a chance to win prizes, and dancing.

Last year, the club raised about $12,000. This year, the event will benefit the Disabled Persons Action Organization, The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence, Cerebral Palsy of the North Country, and the Elks’ state Major Projects Fund.

You can call 315-493-1762 to reserve tickets. You can also send a message via Facebook.

