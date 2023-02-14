Celebrating love at Copenhagen Central

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Love is in the air at Copenhagen Central School!

Second graders celebrated with a big party this Valentine’s Day.

Students created their own “love monsters” for the occasion, before dropping off their valentines to other students “love monsters.”

“You can’t teach passion, and they just are so excited to do any project we do today. So it’s always a fun day,” said teacher Destinee Taft.

Watch the full story in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.