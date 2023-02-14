Jonathan L. Kaiser, 51, of Watertown

Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jonathan L. Kaiser, 51, of Watertown, died on February 13th, 2023 at home, surrounded by his...
Jonathan L. Kaiser, 51, of Watertown, died on February 13th, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jonathan L. Kaiser, 51, of Watertown, died on February 13th, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family.

A calling hour will be held on Monday, February 20th, 2023 from 2-3 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3:00 PM.

Jonathan was born on December 22nd, 1971 in Watertown, the son of Debbie and Phillip Kaiser.

He graduated from Watertown High School in 1989. Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving 10 years. He was currently employed at Samaritan Medical Center.

Jonathan enjoyed heavy metal, the NY Giants, Yankees, and Rangers, and loved to play golf. Most of all, the love he had for his family was unquestionable.

Surviving is his mother, Debbie Kaiser of Watertown; his father, Phillip Kaiser of Glens Falls; a son, Calvin Kaiser of Watertown; a brother, James Kaiser of Watertown; and his nephew, Geordan Kaiser.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

