Marjorie Mae Watson Heck, 92, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie Mae Watson Heck, 92, of Aldrich Street, passed away at home, Saturday, February 11, 2023 while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born September 13, 1930 in Ogdensburg, NY, she was a daughter of Alton and Mary Buffham Watson. She was raised in Madrid, NY, and graduated from Madrid High School in 1948.

Marjorie furthered her education at Ithaca College, obtaining a Bachelor of Music Degree in 1952 and then, in 1958, a Master of Music Degree from Crane School of Music, Potsdam, NY. In later years she received an Associate Degree in Accounting at Jefferson Community College.

She married William C. Heck on August 30, 1953 at the First Congregational Church of Madrid. The couple resided in Theresa, NY, in the early 1950′s, eventually moving to Aldrich Street in Philadelphia, NY. After 27 years of marriage, William passed away September 16, 1980.

Marjorie taught band at Philadelphia High School (K-12) in the 1950′s and then High School Chorus (7-12) at Indian River Central School in the 1970′s, creating the “Jazz Rock” group. She was the color guard and twirling instructor for the Indian River Marching Band. She retired as an administrator’s assistant at Family Counseling, Watertown, NY, and also taught private piano to hundreds of students for 70+ years.

She played the organ and directed the chorus at Madrid Congregational, Antwerp Congregational, Philadelphia Congregational, Philadelphia United Methodist and Evans Mills United Methodist Churches. Also playing for numerous weddings and funerals throughout the north country.

Marjorie was a 20-year member of Indian River Central School-Board of Education and member of the Home Bureau, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Order of the Eastern Star, NYSSMA, a 4-H leader in the Philadelphia community and she conducted the Arts and Humanities Chorus.

Survivors include three children, daughter, Dolores (Lorie) Jane Heck Lynch, Philadelphia, NY, son and daughter-in-law, Charles R. and Kathleen O. Heck, Watertown, NY, daughter and son-in-law, Sharyl (Shari) Mae Heck Mudge and husband, Bill, Clay, NY; eleven grandchildren, Matthew C. Heck, Natalie K. Heck Barbosa (Leo), Dylan J. Heck, Heather Lynch Demuth (Jon), Tiffany Lynch Carpenter, Aaron Lynch (Brie), Kelly Lynch (Lindsey), Raye Mudge Ashman (Paul), Benjamin Mudge (Danielle), Samuel Mudge, and Hannah Mudge; twenty great-grandchildren, Oliver Barbosa, Liam Barbosa, Brady Demuth, Adabelle Demuth, Paisley Demuth, Cadence Carpenter, Addilynn Carpenter, Madison Lynch, Liam Lynch, Neven Dermady, Kelsey Dermady, Declan Dermady, Apollo Lynch, Arrow Ashman, Ru Ashman, Bet Ashman, Nathaniel Mudge, Sydney Mudge, Mallory Mudge, and Camille Mudge; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, her husband, a brother, Donald A. Watson and a son-in-law, Stephen B. Lynch, all passed away previously.

Funeral services will be 1 pm, Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church with CLM Connie Gushlaw, Pastor Norma Gee and Rev. William Mudge, officiating. Following services there will be a gathering for family and friends at the Philadelphia American Legion, 58 Main Street. Food donations may be delivered to the Legion prior to the funeral.

Calling hours will be 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the family home, 1 Aldrich St. Philadelphia, NY 13673. Parking will be available at the American Legion.

Burial will be next to her husband in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, NY, in the spring.

Donations can be made to Northern New York Community Foundation – William C. Heck/ Marjorie M. Watson Heck Memorial Scholarship, The Philadelphia United Methodist Church, or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

