Mary Rose (Scanlon) McAloo, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - MARY ROSE (SCANLON) MCALOON passed away peacefully on February 12, 2023 at McHarrie Place at the Syracuse Home in Baldwinsville, NY after a long illness. She was born on September 22, 1930 to Daniel J. Scanlon, Sr. and Mary Rose (Gaynor) Scanlon at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY. In the mid-1930′s she moved with her family to Watertown. Mary Rose, affectionately known as Mimi or Meem throughout her life, attended St. Patrick’s School and Immaculate Heart Academy, graduating in 1948.

Following high school graduation, Mimi worked as a telephone Company operator in Watertown for a year. She then enrolled in Barry College (now University) in Miami Shores, Florida and earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1953. Much to the chagrin of the Dominican sisters at Barry, her future dermatologists, and her father, Meem thoroughly enjoyed the Florida sunshine during the school year. This resulted in her spending a few summers in summer school at Seton Hall University and Syracuse University. In 1957, she earned a master’s degree in education from Potsdam State University. She taught elementary school in Watertown (Starbuck Elementary) and Theresa before her marriage.

On August 2, 1958, Meem married George P. McAloon at Holy Family Catholic Church in Watertown. The couple resided in Alexandria Bay for 50 years, until late 2008, when her husband’s declining health required relocation to the Syracuse area. Mr. McAloon died on March 31, 2009. For the first eighteen years of their marriage, for the most part, Meem worked solely inside the home raising their family of six children whom she affectionately referred to as “The Troops.” In the mid-1970′s, Meem accepted a part-time position as the More Able Learners teacher at Alexandria Central School. This soon led to her being hired as the Foresee teacher in the Indian River Central School District. She worked in both school districts for several years under the auspices of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES). In 1996, she retired from the Indian River Central School District.

Upon her retirement, she became a daily communicant of St. Cyril’s Catholic Church. Meem was also a member of the Fireside Study Club in Alexandria Bay, the St. Cyril’s Altar and Rosary Society, the American Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary, and the former E.J. Noble Hospital Auxiliary. She was also involved in the Village of Alexandria Bay’s Zoning Board, Planning Committee, and other civic improvement organizations over the years. On a more personal note, through several iterations over the years, Meem formed chapters of the OPO club with other like-minded, humorous, and strong ladies.

Meem is survived by six children: Daniel (Lisa) and George (Barbara) of Alexandria Bay, James (Cortney) of Syracuse, Mary Rose of Waverly, Robert (Rebecca) of Huntersville, NC, and Anne of Alexandria, VA. Twelve grandchildren also survive: Sheridan and Mac Talada of Waverly; Ewan and Cal McAloon of Huntersville, NC; Sawyer, Mason, and Riley McAloon of Syracuse; and Aidan and Carter McAloon, and John, Drake, and Rayne McAloon, all of Alexandria Bay. Meem is survived by her sister, Katie (Scanlon) Peacock of Phoenix, Arizona. Her two brothers, Dr. John E. Scanlon and Daniel J. Scanlon, Jr. died before her. A younger brother, Christopher, died in infancy. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law: Peg (McAloon) Leach, Deanne (Canty) Scanlon, and Sally Scanlon, in addition to several first cousins, nieces, and nephews, and their families.

Relatives and friends may call at the Costello Funeral Home, 113 Church Street, Alexandria Bay on Wednesday, February 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A rosary will be recited at the conclusion of calling hours. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, at 11 am on Thursday, February 16. Internment will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. Cyril’s Catholic Church, River Hospital, and Macsherry Library, all located in Alexandria Bay.

The family is forever grateful to the staff of the Syracuse Home for the excellent care that they provided to our mother at the Syracuse Home over the last six years, especially during the COVID pandemic.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

