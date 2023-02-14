A mostly sunny Valentine’s Day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to end up a gorgeous-looking day.
Skies start partly sunny and will be mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs will be around 40.
There’s a 30% chance of showers on Wednesday and it will be warmer. It will also be breezy, with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.
There’s a 40% chance of rain on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 50.
We could see some snow before 8 a.m. on Friday. It will be breezy and colder, with highs in the low 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.
It will be mostly cloudy on Sunday. Highs will be around 40.
Monday has a 50% chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the low 40s.
