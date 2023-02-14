A mostly sunny Valentine’s Day

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to end up a gorgeous-looking day.

Skies start partly sunny and will be mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs will be around 40.

There’s a 30% chance of showers on Wednesday and it will be warmer. It will also be breezy, with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

There’s a 40% chance of rain on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 50.

We could see some snow before 8 a.m. on Friday. It will be breezy and colder, with highs in the low 30s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

It will be mostly cloudy on Sunday. Highs will be around 40.

Monday has a 50% chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest
Fort Drum woman accused of sending explicit photos to employer of alleged victim
Face masks
Not all area hospitals go mask-free after state’s mandate ends
Anglers participating in Lyme Fishing Derby
Dozens of anglers hit the ice for fishing derby
Frederick Wing
Gouverneur man faces 2nd Degree Murder charge
A K-9 with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is getting credit for sniffing out cocaine...
K-9 sniffs out cocaine, fentanyl during traffic stop

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM weather
7 day
Some sunshine on Tuesday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Sunny to start, then clouding up