Nancy L. Frisina, 87, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Nancy L. Frisina, 87, of Ogdensburg will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.  Burial will be held in the spring in Notre Dame Cemetery.  Mrs. Frisina died on Monday, February 13, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, where she had been a resident for the past year.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

A full obituary will be published when available.

