Patricia Gerrish Hogle, 80, of Pierrepont

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Gerrish Hogle of Pierrepont, New York passed away at the age of 80 in her home on February 10th, 2023. Patricia was born on April 2nd, 1942 in Potsdam, New York to the late Charles and Eileen (Hiter) Gerrish.

She led a well-rounded life. In her early years her great grandfather, Charles O’Neil Gerrish, taught her the enjoyment of music, as he was known for his work on Stradavarius violins. She was his favorite “Poppy”. As the oldest daughter she did not have to work at her dad’s auction house, like her siblings. After graduating from Colton high school, she worked as a sales person and model for the Alice Shopp in Potsdam. She loved reading, music and poetry. After marrying Rodney Hogle and raising five children, she worked for the Post Office for several years. After retiring, she moved to Higley Flow then later on in life she relocated to Edgewater, Florida and travelled like a snowbird. She moved back home to the North Country last year to be closer to family, once again. She enjoyed her cozy home built with love by her son Jon with help of siblings. She loved living there with the deer, birds, and all of the wildlife. However, she really enjoyed visiting with family and friends.

Patricia is predeceased by her parents Charles and Eileen Gerrish, and her daughters Mary Helen and Bobbi Jo.

Patricia is survived by seven siblings: Chuck (Nell), California; Mary (late husband Jim), Rochester; Retha (Dale), Rochester; Bob (Sue), Florida; Joe (Loraine), Rochester; Kathy (Walt), Colton; and Jeff (Becky), Potsdam. Patrica is also survived by her children, Rodney Jr. (Teresa), Tennessee; Marnie (Bill), Nichols; Terry (Julie), Pulaski; and Jon (Caryn), Pierrepont.

Pat Hogle is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren:

Rodney (Teresa) Hogle: Jennifer (Michael) Bristol- Joshua, Josiah, Isaac, Rebecca and Anna; Mary (Jeremy) Schultz- Celeb, Nehemiah, Noah and Oren; Tracy (Joe) Whitmarsh- Caroline and Sarah; Trisha (Adam) Pinczes- Julia

Bobbi Jo Hogle: Aubrey and Tristan Baldauf

Marnie Streit: LaNae (Brian) Sklarkowski- Bodhi and Nico; Averie (Nate) VanGorder- Bransen, Wells and Pierce

Terry (Julie) Hogle: Jeremiah, Gabe, and Lillian

Jon (Caryn Anderson) Hogle: Malia and Kiana

At Patrica’s request, there will be no services; however, family and friends will gather later in the year to celebrate her life. If wished, donations can be sent to the Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Department, 62 Old County Road; Canton, New York 13617.

At Patrica's request, there will be no services; however, family and friends will gather later in the year to celebrate her life. If wished, donations can be sent to the Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Department, 62 Old County Road; Canton, New York 13617.

