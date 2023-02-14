Sandstoners hockey on the upswing

Sandstoners hockey on the upswing
By Mel Busler
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam boys’ hockey team has had a turnaround season.

After a 1-17 overall mark last season, the Sandstoners are 10-8 overall this season.

They’re 6-4 in the league and 3-1 in the division, putting Potsdam just a half game behind Massena.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

South Jefferson 59, PSLA @ Fowler 46

Beekmantown 59, OFA 42

Malone 66, Saranac Central 48

Boys’ high school hockey

St. Lawrence Central 6, Tupper Lake 4

