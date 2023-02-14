Sandstoners hockey on the upswing
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam boys’ hockey team has had a turnaround season.
After a 1-17 overall mark last season, the Sandstoners are 10-8 overall this season.
They’re 6-4 in the league and 3-1 in the division, putting Potsdam just a half game behind Massena.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
South Jefferson 59, PSLA @ Fowler 46
Beekmantown 59, OFA 42
Malone 66, Saranac Central 48
Boys’ high school hockey
St. Lawrence Central 6, Tupper Lake 4
