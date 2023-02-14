Theresa officials to meet, likely to discuss town zoning officer

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - The zoning officer who’s accused of pulling a handgun on someone while on the job is the likely topic of a special Theresa town board meeting set for Wednesday.

An agenda for the meeting on the town’s website doesn’t go into detail, but Supervisor Steven Marcinkowski told 7 News the board will go into a closed session “to discuss a personnel issue.”

“I know the press is chomping for a story,” Marcinkowski said. “When the town board gets to the bottom of this and makes decisions, we will notify the public.”

State police charged 68-year-old Terry McKeever of Philadelphia with misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Troopers say McKeever was trying to serve paperwork on Thursday in his capacity as code enforcement officer when he pointed his gun at a neighbor.

According to troopers, McKeever has a valid pistol permit and voluntarily surrendered his gun to state police.

The special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.

