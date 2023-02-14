Tomorrow’s Health: Morning workouts, sugar intake & cardiovascular health

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We learn about the time of day you should exercise to burn the most fat and what a new study says about what types of sugar may lead to cardiovascular disease.

Morning workouts

Working out in the morning may burn more fat than working out in the evening.

Researchers in Sweden found mice exercising during their active phase increased their metabolism more than those exercising when they’re usually at rest.

It’s not yet clear whether the same is true for humans. While mice are a well-established model, a key difference here is that they are nocturnal.

Sugar intake

Higher intake of free sugar — meaning added sugars or sugar naturally present in honey and fruit juice — leads to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a new study published in BMC Medicine.

Researchers found while carbohydrates were not associated with cardiovascular disease outcomes, they were when the food had free sugar.

For each 5% higher energy that came from free sugars, the risk of cardiovascular disease was 7% higher. The risk of stroke increased by 10%.

Cardiovascular health

The American Heart Association is highlighting the importance optimizing cardiovascular health before pregnancy.

Recent studies show poor cardiovascular health can lead to complications for mother and baby, such as being born pre-term, which is associated with a 53% higher risk of heart disease by age 43.

Researchers also found having type 2 diabetes before becoming pregnant increases the chances a child will develop cardiovascular disease by about 40% before age 40.

