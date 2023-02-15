3-vehicle crash causes serious injuries, deputies say

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies are investigating what they’re calling a serious personal injury motor vehicle accident that happened Sunday night in the town of Pierrepont.

Deputies say that at around 11:15 p.m. a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Andrew Burwell of Canton crossed into the opposite lane on County Route 29 and struck two vehicles, one driven by 54-year-old Roxanne Bercume of Potsdam and the other by 29-year-old Nolan Monroe of Ogdensburg.

Deputies say some of the vehicles’ occupants had serious injuries but didn’t identify who suffered what injuries.

Their investigation continues.

