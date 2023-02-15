3-vehicle crash causes serious injuries, deputies say

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies are investigating what they’re calling a serious personal injury motor vehicle accident that happened Sunday night in the town of Pierrepont.

Deputies say that at around 11:15 p.m. a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Andrew Burwell of Canton crossed into the opposite lane on County Route 29 and struck two vehicles, one driven by 54-year-old Roxanne Bercume of Potsdam and the other by 29-year-old Nolan Monroe of Ogdensburg.

Deputies say some of the vehicles’ occupants had serious injuries but didn’t identify who suffered what injuries.

Their investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.