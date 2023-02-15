Body found in abandoned garage, State Police investigate

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police were called to an abandoned garage in West Carthage Tuesday after the discovery of a body.

Around 7 PM, 67 Champion Street was cordoned off with police tape with a State Police cruiser parked in the driveway. Other cars lined the street.

Troopers could be seen going into the garage, looking downstairs, going upstairs, taking photographs, and bringing out evidence.

New York State Police tell 7 News they are investigating the discovery of a body and that an autopsy needs to be done to determine the cause of death.

Police also say they don’t believe there’s a risk to the community.

The property is abandoned. There’s no word yet on how the body was discovered.

