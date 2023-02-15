Business owner named to replace Gray on county legislature

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The owner of two computer-related businesses will replace Scott Gray as the District 13 representative on the Jefferson County legislature.

Jefferson County Republican Party chairman Don Coon said Wednesday he’s secured the necessary backing for Steel Potter, owner of Northern Computers and NNY Online.

Potter has “the enthusiasm and the temperament to be a good working member of the legislature,” Coon said.

Potter’s appointment to the Republican-dominated legislature is expected to take place at its March meeting.

Potter, 70, lives on Broadway Avenue in Watertown and will represent a large part of the city’s southeast side.

Reached Wednesday, Potter described himself as a “moderate conservative” and said “I’m a solution provider,” who sees himself as “listening to constituents and trying to provide the solutions they need.”

Potter will replace Gray, the longtime county legislator who was elected last November to the state assembly. Potter said he plans to run for a full term on the county legislature this November.

Northern Computers, one of Potter’s companies, sets up networks and repairs and maintains them. NNY Online manages computers for companies, and provides email services, back-ups and ransomware protection.

