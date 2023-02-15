Career-Tech All-Star: Camden Stefhon

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Camden Stefhon enjoys teaching.

“It’s always just been something I’ve enjoyed and working with kids has always been, like, a positive,” he said.”

The Norwood-Norfolk student studies Education and Human Services at Seaway Area Tech in Norwood.

He’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

He plans to get a bachelor’s degree in either early childhood education or adolescent social. After that he plans to pursue a master’s in administration.

He says he’d enjoy a role as principal or superintendent, “because I think you can still directly work one on one with students, but in a more impactful way.”

Watch the video above to see him at work and to learn more about him.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.