Codes officer still on the job after arrest

By Scott Atkinson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Terry McKeever, the Town of Theresa code enforcement officer who was accused of pointing a handgun at a neighbor while on the job, is still working for two other municipalities in Jefferson County.

Village of Philadelphia mayor Christopher LaClair told 7 News Wednesday that McKeever is “still employed with us.”

LaClair said there are no plans to change McKeever’s status.

“We don’t base it off the town of Theresa or anything,” he said.

McKeever is the village code enforcement officer. He does the same job for the Town of Wilna, where town supervisor Paul Smith said McKeever remains on the job.

“I don’t know if state police paid attention to both sides of the story,” Smith said.

According to troopers, McKeever was trying to serve paperwork in his capacity as a code enforcement officer when he pointed his gun at a neighbor.

McKeever is charged with misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was issued a ticket to appear in court on February 24 at 5:30 p.m.

Police say their initial investigation indicates a history of issues between McKeever and the neighbor.

According to troopers, McKeever has a valid pistol permit and voluntarily surrendered his gun to state police.

The Town of Theresa town board meets tonight (Wednesday night) and is expected to discuss McKeever in a session closed to the public and press.

“I know the press is chomping for a story,” town supervisor Steven Marcinkowski said in an email this week. “When the town board gets to the bottom of this and makes decisions, we will notify the public.”

