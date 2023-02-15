Congresswomen discuss energy resiliency at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The north country’s two congressional representatives discussed energy resiliency on Fort Drum Wednesday.

Republican Representatives Claudia Tenney and Elise Stefanik met with 10th Mountain Division Commander Major General Gregory Anderson.

For Tenney, it was her first chance to tour the installation since the state’s redistricting put part of Drum in New York’s 24th Congressional District.

It was a chance for her to get up to speed on the goings on and needs of Fort Drum, including the biomass plant that’s set to close at the end of March.

“We’ve gotta find alternatives. We discussed a lot of different issues. All of the nuclear power plants which are emission-free in New York are located in my district, in New York 24. We’re talking about potentially putting in that type of site, different things we could do to make sure there’s an independent energy source there in the event that we need that backup power because of the grid,” said Tenney.

Tenney says other things on the “wish list” for Fort Drum are continued improvements to housing for soldiers, along with recruitment and retention.

