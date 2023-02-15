Evalyn Doris (Nichols) Jewson, 94, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evalyn Doris (Nichols) Jewson passed away on Monday, February 13th, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 94 years old.

Born on February 25th, 1928 in Mt. Kisco, New York, Evalyn was the daughter of the late Russell and Lottie (Elliot) Nichols. In 1946 she graduated from Pine Plaints Central School where she was a member of the honor society. In 1948 she worked at the New York Foundling Baby Hospital in Manhattan as a certified nurse’s aide and home health aide. She later worked for the Upjohn Agency in Watertown and was also self-employed, performing geriatric care. She was later a homemaker.

Evalyn married Ronald James Jewson on June 26th, 1949 at the Mt. Kisco Methodist Church. Ronald passed away in 2017.

Survivors include two sons, James (Marie) Jewson of Watertown and Jeffrey (Salvicon) Jewson of Rapid City, South Dakota; brothers, Russell Nichols Jr. of St. Petersburg, FL; George (Bertha) Nichols of Rhinebeck, NY; and John (Patty) Nichols of Red Hook, NY; two grandchildren, Michael and Brian Jewson and two great-grandchildren, Danielle and Eric Jewson.

In addition to her husband, Jim, she is predeceased by two sisters, Edna Brizzie and Lillian Intrier.

Per Evalyn’s wishes, no public services will be held.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.