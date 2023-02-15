Gary D. Byington, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 13, 2023 at the SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by family. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gary D. Byington, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 13, 2023 at the SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and following Gary’s wishes there will be no services at this time. A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Lawrence Cemetery in North Lawrence.

Gary was born at home in North Bangor on December 2, 1950 to the late Edmund and Frances (Fleury) Byington. After graduating from St. Lawrence Central High School in Brasher Falls, he continued his education at North Country Community College.

A millwright mechanic, who dedicated 40 plus years at ALCOA. Gary loved spending time at home with Debbie tinkering, lounging in his chair with his dog Bella, summers gardening, walking, and looking forward to beating his brother Jerry at golf.

He loved his girls fiercely, spending time with his grandchildren and was the king of dad jokes.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; four daughters, Jennifer (Dylan) Hays, Jill (Pete) Petrilli, Jaime (Rob) Bicknell, and Gina Byington Pryce; step - son Eric (Jen) Tyo; grandchildren, Karleigh, Norah, and Jayne Hays, Rylie, Sloane, and Averie Bicknell, Kaelin and Laken Pryce; his siblings, Francis ‘Bud’ and Grace Byington, William Byington, Joan Kent, Janice Tackett, Gerald and Carol Byington, Dale Byington, Gail and Mike Murtagh; many nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved k9 companion, Bella.

2 brothers, Robert and Bruce predeceased him.

Memorial contributions in Gary’s honor may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America; curesarcoma.org

Words of comfort and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.