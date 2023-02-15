Grab the rain jacket & hold onto your hat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be rainy and windy today.

A wind advisory kicked in at 6 a.m. for Jefferson and Lewis counties. That’s set to expire at 7 p.m.

Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

It will be warm with rain showers on and off. Highs will be in the low 50s for some and in the mid- to upper 50s for others.

Thursday will be cloudy with late-day rain showers possible. Highs will be in the low 40s.

There’s a chance of snow before 8 a.m. on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the low 40s on Sunday.

There’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation on Monday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday has a 40% chance of snow. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.