Help available to apply for senior citizen tax exemptions

By Sandy Torres
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Reminders have been sent out by mail about the approaching deadline for a property tax exemption for senior citizens.

The postcard says people age 65 and older may be eligible based on income for tax exemptions on their primary residence.

Jefferson County Office for the Aging officials say they can help you apply.

“If anyone is having trouble understanding how to fill out the form, or even getting the form, we might be able to help. We certainly can help to fill it out,” said Louise Harazzka, Office for the Aging interim director.

When filling it out, officials say you might need something that proves that you are the property owner for an entire year, like a mortgage statement, and some proof of income.

“I suppose that can be Social Security, pensions,” said Harazzka.

Your local assessor can also help you apply. Tax exemptions can vary by the municipality you live in.

If you have computer access, you can find the application forms here.

All applications must be submitted to your local assessor by March 1.

