Highlights & scores: Lady Beavers head to sectional final
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Beaver River volleyball team is heading to the Section III final after defeating Tully in a Class C semifinal Tuesday night.
- In the first game, Kaelyn Boliver with a serve that’s too hot to handle, putting the Beavers up 12-11. The Beavers go on to take game one 25-22.
-- In the second game, Jasmine Martin records the block at the net. The Beavers take the second game 25-17, to go up 2-0 in the matchup.
- In the third game, Tully with a block at the net will cut the Beavers’ lead to 2 games to 1 with a 25-19 win.
- The Beavers put it away in the fourth game. Kennedy Becker had the kill at the net.
- McKinley Becker then puts one away, expanding Beaver River’s lead.
- Kaelyn Boliver puts a blast away as the Beavers can taste victory.
- McKinley Becker scored the final point of the match.
Beaver River takes the final game 25-15 to win 3 games to 1.
The Beavers will play Saturday morning for the Class C championship at Case Middle School in Watertown.
Madrid-Waddington hosted Brushton-Moira in a boys’ Section X Class C basketball play-in contest.
- The Panthers’ Justin Martin to Casey Martin for the opening 3-pointer.
- Jack Bailey to Troy Peck. He answers with 3 to tie the game.
- Out of a trap, Tristan Cuthbert to Tanner Smith, then Bailey. It’s 6-3 Jackets.
- Cuthbert to Peck to Kaden Kingston all alone in the low post. He scored 12.
- Cuthbert to Peck who splashes the 3-ball. He netted a game-best 24.
Final score: Madrid-Waddington 58, Brushton-Moira 32.
In the Class D opening round it was Hermon-DeKalb hosting St. Regis Falls.
- Luke Chapman to Landon Cox for the opening bucket..
- Cox then feeds Chapman. It’s 4-0 Saints.
- Emerson McQuade to Christian Guarino for the Demons’ first score.
- Noah Locy with the power move inside. The game was tied at 4-4.
- Hunter Sprankle to Cox who connects on the floater.
- Locy misses the 3 but follows the shot to beat the buzzer. The Saints are up 15-10 after one quarter.
- In the final two minutes, H-D pulls away. Hunter Bouchey on the break for the lay-in.
- And Owen Green gets the turnover and the bucket.
Hermon-DeKalb beats St. Regis Falls 64-52.
Tuesday’s local scores
Section 3 Class C volleyball semifinal
Beaver River 3, Tully 1
Boys’ Section X Class C quarterfinals
Madrid-Waddington 58, Brushton-Moira 32
St. Lawrence Central 66, Norwood-Norfolk 16
Boys’ Section X Class D first round
Hermon-DeKalb 64, St. Regis Falls 52
Morristown 53, Parishville-Hopkinton 48
Boys’ high school basketball
Indian River 57, Immaculate Heart 42
Girls’ high school basketball
Lyme 46, Sackets Harbor 38
Boys’ high school hockey
OFA 5, Massena 3
Salmon River 11, Malone 3
