Highlights & scores: Lady Beavers head to sectional final

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Beaver River volleyball team is heading to the Section III final after defeating Tully in a Class C semifinal Tuesday night.

- In the first game, Kaelyn Boliver with a serve that’s too hot to handle, putting the Beavers up 12-11. The Beavers go on to take game one 25-22.

-- In the second game, Jasmine Martin records the block at the net. The Beavers take the second game 25-17, to go up 2-0 in the matchup.

- In the third game, Tully with a block at the net will cut the Beavers’ lead to 2 games to 1 with a 25-19 win.

- The Beavers put it away in the fourth game. Kennedy Becker had the kill at the net.

- McKinley Becker then puts one away, expanding Beaver River’s lead.

- Kaelyn Boliver puts a blast away as the Beavers can taste victory.

- McKinley Becker scored the final point of the match.

Beaver River takes the final game 25-15 to win 3 games to 1.

The Beavers will play Saturday morning for the Class C championship at Case Middle School in Watertown.

Madrid-Waddington hosted Brushton-Moira in a boys’ Section X Class C basketball play-in contest.

- The Panthers’ Justin Martin to Casey Martin for the opening 3-pointer.

- Jack Bailey to Troy Peck. He answers with 3 to tie the game.

- Out of a trap, Tristan Cuthbert to Tanner Smith, then Bailey. It’s 6-3 Jackets.

- Cuthbert to Peck to Kaden Kingston all alone in the low post. He scored 12.

- Cuthbert to Peck who splashes the 3-ball. He netted a game-best 24.

Final score: Madrid-Waddington 58, Brushton-Moira 32.

In the Class D opening round it was Hermon-DeKalb hosting St. Regis Falls.

- Luke Chapman to Landon Cox for the opening bucket..

- Cox then feeds Chapman. It’s 4-0 Saints.

- Emerson McQuade to Christian Guarino for the Demons’ first score.

- Noah Locy with the power move inside. The game was tied at 4-4.

- Hunter Sprankle to Cox who connects on the floater.

- Locy misses the 3 but follows the shot to beat the buzzer. The Saints are up 15-10 after one quarter.

- In the final two minutes, H-D pulls away. Hunter Bouchey on the break for the lay-in.

- And Owen Green gets the turnover and the bucket.

Hermon-DeKalb beats St. Regis Falls 64-52.

Tuesday’s local scores

Section 3 Class C volleyball semifinal

Beaver River 3, Tully 1

Boys’ Section X Class C quarterfinals

Madrid-Waddington 58, Brushton-Moira 32

St. Lawrence Central 66, Norwood-Norfolk 16

Boys’ Section X Class D first round

Hermon-DeKalb 64, St. Regis Falls 52

Morristown 53, Parishville-Hopkinton 48

Boys’ high school basketball

Indian River 57, Immaculate Heart 42

Girls’ high school basketball

Lyme 46, Sackets Harbor 38

Boys’ high school hockey

OFA 5, Massena 3

Salmon River 11, Malone 3

