Laurine A. Baxter, 90, of Lyons Falls

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Laurine A. Baxter, 90, of Seymour Ave. passed away at her home on Tuesday morning, February 14, 2023, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

In keeping with her wishes, calling hours will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, followed by a closing prayer. Burial will be held privately by the family in Penny Settlement Cemetery, Lyonsdale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; or to Lyons Falls Ambulance, PO Box 520, Lyons Falls, NY 13368.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Cole of North Clarendon, VT; Henry Baxter Jr. (Laurie) of Lyons Falls; Elizabeth Mooney of Port Leyden; Paul (Melissa) Baxter of Port Leyden; a son-in-law, Dennis Cole of Chester, VT; a sister, Frances Boshart of Lyons Falls; a brother Wesley (Barb) Clair of Boonville; six grandchildren, Steven, Melissa, Chris, Billy, Joe, and Khloe; six great-grandchildren, Owen, Abigail, Kennedy, Alexis, Aleigh, and Addy; and one great-great grandson on the way; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and several cousins. She is predeceased by two sons, Steven and Phillip Baxter; her former husband, Henry H. Baxter Sr.; a son-in-law, Kenneth Mooney; two sisters, Mary Doris Burk, and Mary Lois Manning; two brothers-in-law, Gerald Boshart and Robert Burk.

Laurine was born on October 7, 1932, at home in McKeever, NY, a daugther of the late William W. and Rosilda Doucet Clair. She graduated from Lyons Falls High School and Utica School of Commerce. On October 8, 1955, she married Henry H. Baxter at St. John’s Catholic Church, Lyons Falls, NY. Many years later the marriage ended in divorce. Laurine worked for Kraft in Lowville; Lewis County Department of Social Services; Adirondack League Club; The Muffin Patch, Old Forge; Dollar Tree in Rome and Lowville; and she retired from Otis Technology in 2018 after 10 years of employment. She was a past member of Lyons Falls Firemen’s Auxiliary. Laurine enjoyed traveling, attending Scottish and Irish festivals, reading, shopping, arts & crafts, and bowling. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

