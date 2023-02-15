Leon C. “Tupper” Luman, 81, of Dexter, NY, passed away February 14, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center with his loving family by his side. (Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Leon C. “Tupper” Luman, 81, of Dexter, NY, passed away February 14, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Born on November 7, 1941 in Saranac Lake, son of Raymond and Catherine (Miner) Luman, he attended school in Tupper Lake, NY. He entered the US Army on January 15, 1964 and was honorably discharged on January 14, 1966.

Following his honorable discharge, Tupper began his life long career as a mechanic, with NY Central Railroad later becoming known as CSX, where he worked for 34 years, retiring in 2001.

He married Mary Norton on November 7, 1970 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville. The couple resided in Dexter.

Tupper was a member of the Dexter Fire Department, charter member of the Little Angels Snowmobile Club, and Life Member of the Brownville American Legion Post 588.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, doing word puzzles and jigsaw puzzles and going on casino trips over the years with his beloved wife.

Among his survivors are his wife, Mary Luman; a daughter and son in law, Janet (Jon) Barnes; two grandchildren, Tyler Barnes and his companion, Jenn Adams and Kaylee (Mitch) Blackwell; two great grandchildren, Ryker and Rylee Blackwell; two brothers and a sister in law, Gary (Sandra) Luman, IN, Robin Luman, MA; three sisters and two brothers in law, Mary (Gary) Mere, Massena, NY, Martha Pidgeon, VT and Joan (Richard) Moyer), FL; a sister in law, Diane Luman, MA; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a brother, Edward Luman and his stepfather, Ora Ball.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 17th at the Johnson Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring at Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Tupper may be made to “Team Twin Peaks” c/o Deb Haley PO Box 66 Brownville, NY 13615. All donations will be used to support the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Association.

