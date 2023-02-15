Marian E. Putnam, 86, of Theresa

Marian E. Putnam, 86, of Pine Street, passed away, Saturday morning, February 11, 2023 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY. (Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Marian E. Putnam, 86, of Pine Street, passed away, Saturday morning, February 11, 2023 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY.

Born on September 19, 1936 in Antwerp, NY, she was a daughter of Laurence and Lillian Hill Neuroth and a 1955 graduate of Theresa High School.

Marian married David M. Putnam on July 8, 1959 at the Theresa Episcopal Church. The couple moved to Alexandria Bay in 1962, where they lived for many years, raising their family. After 57 years of marriage, David passed away June 9, 2017.

She worked at Carthage Central School for two years, then at Indian River Central School in Theresa for four years. In 1961 she was a bookkeeper for DM Putnam & Sons, Alexandria Bay, NY, a fuel oil business, hardware and sporting goods store and photography studio. When the business was sold, she continued employment with Petro Star. In the late 1990′s, she began working as a bookkeeper for Gray’s Wholesale, Clayton, NY, retiring in 2013.

Marian enjoyed ceramics, crafting, knitting, crocheting, bowling and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include two sons and two daughters-in-law, David Putnam, II and his wife, Peggy, Dexter, NY, and Arthur Putnam and his wife, Deborah, Alexandria Bay, NY; six grandchildren, Abby Putnam, Amanda Putnam, Matthew Putnam, Misty Putnam, Mecole Putnam and Melissa Johnson; six great-grandchildren, Andrew, James, Alexandrea, Nicholas, Kelly and Kacie; a sister-in-law, Diane Welsh, Alexandria Bay, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, her husband, and a sister, Dorothy Handschuh passed away previously.

Memorial Services will be 2 pm, Friday, February 17, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Pastor Norma Gee, officiating. Family and friend are invited to gather at the Theresa Fire Hall, following services.

Calling hours will be 12-2 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be next to her husband in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, in the spring.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to River Hospital, 4 Fuller Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

