Marley James Delorme, 16 days old, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Marley James Delorme, 16 days old, of Canton, died on February 13, 2023, at his home.
Marley James Delorme, 16 days old, of Canton, died on February 13, 2023, at his home.(Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Marley James Delorme, 16 days old, of Canton, died on February 13, 2023, at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be no services.  Marley is survived by his parents, Hudson Tice and Caleb Delorme of Canton, his brother, Marcus Delorme, maternal grandmother, Donielle DeBault of Gouverneur, paternal grandparents, Edith Bullock and Eugene Delorme, of DeKalb Junction, great paternal grandparents, Joyce and Ken Delorme, of DeKalb Junction, his Aunt Gizzelle Jackson of Gouverneur. He was born on January 28, 2023, in Potsdam.  Marley was a happy boy, always laughing and smiling.  He loved being with his Mom, Dad, Marcus and his whole family.  They will miss him always.  Contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice.  Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

WWNY
Zoo New York leader discusses master plan
Mary Ella Lehman Mathys, 97, Castorland, NY, died Monday, February 13, 2023 at Lewis County...
Mary Ella Lehman Mathys, 97, of Castorland
WWNY
WWNY Zoo New York leader discusses master plan
Leon C. “Tupper” Luman, 81, of Dexter, NY, passed away February 14, 2023, at the Samaritan...
Leon C. “Tupper” Luman, 81, of Dexter
Gary D. Byington, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 13, 2023 at the SUNY Upstate...
Gary D. Byington, 72

Obituaries

Laurine A. Baxter, 90, of Seymour Ave. passed away at her home on Tuesday morning, February 14,...
Laurine A. Baxter, 90, of Lyons Falls
Candles
Evalyn Doris (Nichols) Jewson, 94, of Watertown
Marian E. Putnam, 86, of Pine Street, passed away, Saturday morning, February 11, 2023 at...
Marian E. Putnam, 86, of Theresa
Norma Jean Smith, 51, of Hermon died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Samaritan...
Norma Jean Smith, 51, of Hermon
Yaeger Architecture rendering of Thousand Islands Event Center
Proposed events center gets boost from lawmaker support