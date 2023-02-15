Marley James Delorme, 16 days old, of Canton, died on February 13, 2023, at his home. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Marley James Delorme, 16 days old, of Canton, died on February 13, 2023, at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be no services. Marley is survived by his parents, Hudson Tice and Caleb Delorme of Canton, his brother, Marcus Delorme, maternal grandmother, Donielle DeBault of Gouverneur, paternal grandparents, Edith Bullock and Eugene Delorme, of DeKalb Junction, great paternal grandparents, Joyce and Ken Delorme, of DeKalb Junction, his Aunt Gizzelle Jackson of Gouverneur. He was born on January 28, 2023, in Potsdam. Marley was a happy boy, always laughing and smiling. He loved being with his Mom, Dad, Marcus and his whole family. They will miss him always. Contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

