Mary Ella Lehman Mathys, 97, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Mary Ella Lehman Mathys, 97, Castorland, NY, died Monday, February 13, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital with her family by her side.

Mary was born June 3, 1925 to the late Erwin (Erb) and Lena Zehr Lehman on the Deveines Road in the Town of New Bremen. She married Arthur L. Mathys on September 8, 1951 at First Mennonite Church of New Bremen, NY with the late Rev. Gordon Schrag officiating. They were married 62 years prior to Art’s death on October 3, 2013 and lived on the Mathys family homestead.

Mary grew up and worked on the family farm on the Cut Off Road and attended Beaver Falls High School until the age of 16. She later earned her GED in 1961. Mary worked in the Beaver Falls and Croghan Beaverite mills during the 1940′s and 50′s and also did part-time cleaning for Climax Mfg. in their Castorland and Lowville offices later on.

Surviving are a son, Stanley D. (Alice), New Bremen and two daughters, Judy (John) Hodkinson, Croghan and Linda (Harold) Deveines, New Bremen; seven grandchildren, Chad (Carrie) Hodkinson, Sherrill, Michael (Leslie) Mathys, Mills, WY, Jona (Daniel) Almasy, Ashburn, VA, Bobbie (Retired CSM Harold) Plattenburg, Ovid, MI, Jared Deveines, Constableville, Dillen (Heather Manning) Deveines, Glenfield; great-grandchildren, Jayda and Logan Deveines, Ryan and Lucas Almasy, Riley and Emily Hodkinson, Kassidy and Isaac Plattenburg; step- grandchildren, Drew (Olivia Kriwox) Makuch, Jordyn and Jared Makuch, Merlin Dibert, and Addison Highers; one step-great grandchild, Mia Makuch; a sister, Susanna Widrick, Castorland; a sister-in-law, Frances Lehman, Lowville; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary was the oldest of Erb and Lena’s (Mother) four children. Her mother passed away when Mary was only nine years of age. A couple of years later her father married Anna Roggie (Mom). Anna passed away after seven years of marriage. Erb then married Katie Roggie a few years later.

Besides her parents, Mary is predeceased by two stepmothers, Anna and Katie; husband, Arthur; granddaughter, Jenna Deveines; brother, Clarence; sister, Verna Roggie; sister-in-law, Rayta Mathys; and brothers-in-law, Clayton Widrick, Howard Roggie and Harry Mathys.

Mary was a member of First Mennonite Church of New Bremen, Willing Workers Sewing Circle, and Senior Fellowship. She was also a 4-H leader in the 1960′s and volunteered

at the Agape Shop in Watertown. She enjoyed her family gatherings, gardening, traveling, knitting, puzzles, music, and reading. When her eyesight declined she began listening to audio books instead. Mary was determined not to give up her independence and lived on her own at her home until she passed.

Funeral arrangements are with the Iseneker Funeral Home, 5702 Waters Rd, Lowville, NY. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 17, from 5-8 PM with the funeral on Saturday, February 18, at 11 AM at First Mennonite Church of New Bremen, 8383 State Route 812, New Bremen, NY, with Pastor Ed Steckley officiating. Spring burial will in the church cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to the Willing Workers Sewing Circle, In care of First Mennonite Church of New Bremen, PO Box 417, Lowville, NY 13367 or to the local Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS), % Jeffrey Mosier, Treasurer, P.O. Box 21, Ellisburg, NY 13626.

Condolences may be shared with Mary’s family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

