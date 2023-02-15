Morning Checkup: Pediatric Outpatient Therapy Clinic

Morning Checkup: Pediatric Outpatient Therapy Clinic
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Samaritan Medical Center outpatient clinic helps children who need occupational therapy, physical therapy, or speech therapy.

Speech-language pathologist Alison LaJuett explained what services are available at the Pediatric Outpatient Therapy Clinic.

Watch the video above for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The clinic works with a wide range of diagnoses including ASD, ADHD, torticollis, plagiocephaly, feeding issues, developmental delays, communication delays, various syndromes, neurological conditions, and injuries.

You can learn more at samaritanhealth.com/rehab. You can also call 315-785-4088.

