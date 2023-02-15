Norma Jean Smith, 51, of Hermon died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown following a stroke earlier in the week. (Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Norma Jean Smith, 51, of Hermon died unexpectedly on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown following a stroke earlier in the week.

Norma Jean was born December 4, 1971 in Canton, the only daughter of Robert and Jeanne Smith. Norma Jean attended Knox-Memorial and graduated from Edward-Knox Central School. She enjoyed sewing and knitting, puzzles and word scrambles, reading, western movies, soap operas and games shows, especially The Price is Right.

Norma Jean babysat off and on and had lived in Syracuse for nine years taking care of her boyfriend, Kevin Fox, whom was injured during military service. Sadly, he predeceased her.

Norma Jean is survived by her mother, Jeanne Smith; two brothers, David (Lisa) Smith and Thomas (Melissa) Smith; nephews Thomas Smith Jr. and Connor Smith and nieces, Miranda Smith and Katherine Smith.

Norma Jean was predeceased by her father, Robert “Bob” Smith May 22, 2020.

A funeral service for Norma Jean will be held privately.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or online at diabetes.org. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Norma Jean Smith are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

