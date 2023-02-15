North country group helps keep people warm

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Terry Feuka is the local organizer of Warm Up America, an initiative that encourages local people to either knit or crochet blankets for those in need.

Ever since the group was created two years ago, Feuka says people have donated knitted squares to be added to larger blankets.

“We got the word out and within a week, I started getting squares. People started making squares at home and sending them in,” she said.

Now, Feuka and a small group of women across the Canton area meet at the Celtic Knot once a month to create blankets with striking patterns.

On average, it takes 30 to 40 knitted squares to create one blanket.

Celtic Knot store owner Erin Alguire says that when knitting a project like a blanket, it can be a daunting task, but help is always found within the group.

“It can be intimidating. I think anytime you’re working on a larger project, it gets intimidating. But that’s what we’re here for and that’s what the group’s for so we can all come together and learn,” said Alguire.

Warm Up America’s Canton chapter says that the first blankets it’s donating this year will go to the Renewal House in Canton to help mothers and children in abusive families.

Feuka says those who want to help the knitting group but can’t necessarily knit, can give donations of yarn for future blankets.

“We need yarn that is washable. So we don’t need anything fancy, just washable yarn is great and if they could just drop it off here at the shop, that would be super,” she said.

