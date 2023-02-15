North country sees record high temperatures

(Photo: Pexels | MGN Graphics)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday was a record-setting day when it comes to warm weather.

The high temperature at the Watertown International Airport was 62 degrees. This breaks the old record of 56 set in 1954.

Lowville shattered its 1949 record of 54 degrees. The high temperature Wednesday was 63 degrees.

In Massena, the thermometer hit 55 degrees, breaking the 1954 record of 50 degrees.

The normal high for this date is 31 degrees.

