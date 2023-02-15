Police: person found in garage apparently died by suicide

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - State police say the person whose body was found in an abandoned garage in West Carthage Tuesday apparently died by suicide.

Troopers said Wednesday afternoon that they’re awaiting the results of an autopsy.

At around 7 p.m. Tuesday, 67 Champion Street was cordoned off with police tape and troopers could be seen going into the garage, looking downstairs, going upstairs, taking photographs, and bringing out evidence.

The property is abandoned. There’s no word yet on how the body was discovered.

State police hope to release more information later in the day on Wednesday.

