Red Cross Blood Drive

The American Red Cross Needs Your Blood

One in 7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. At the same time, only about 3% of Americans give blood. The American Red Cross needs more people to make and keep appointments to give blood or platelets in February and has three great reasons to do so:

1. Help prevent a blood shortage: Winter brings seasonal illness and dangerous weather, which can hurt the blood supply. When donors give now, they can help ensure blood is on hospital shelves when it’s needed.

2. It’s Heart Month: During a blood donation appointment, the Red Cross checks donors’ blood pressure and pulse, which are important indicators of heart health.

3. Treat yourself: All who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart. Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand. Protect the blood supply from dropping – book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the tri-county area Feb. 15-28.

Jefferson County

Alexandria Bay 2/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 904, 9 Rock Street 2022-APL-0884

Carthage 2/15/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Legion Carthage, 415 West Street

2/22/2023: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Carthage Elks Lodge #1762, 511 Fulton Street

2/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Carthage Elks Lodge #1762, 511 Fulton Street Evans Mills

2/23/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 8408 South Main Street La Fargeville

2/21/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 36223 NY State Route 180 Watertown

2/18/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., American Legion Post 61 - Watertown, 138 Sterling St

2/22/2023: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Children’s Home of Jefferson County, 1704 State St

2/28/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross - North Country Chapter, 203 N Hamilton St

Lewis County

Copenhagen 2/17/2023: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, 9871 Number Three Road L

Lowville 2/18/2023: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lowville Fire Hall, 5420 The Parkway

Saint Lawrence County

Canton 2/15/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., SUNY Canton Miller Campus Center, 34 Cornell Dr

Canton 2/22/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Canton, 5955 US-11

2/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Student Center, 90 Park Street Gouverneur

2/16/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Gouverneur Veterans of Foreign Wars, 100 W Main St

2/23/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gouverneur Community Center, 4673 NY-58

Heuvelton 2/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pickens Hall & General Store, 83 State St

Massena 2/20/2023: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., VFW, 101 West Hatfield Street

Norwood 2/17/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Seaway Technical Center BOCES, 7225 St Hwy 56

Parishville 2/27/2023: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Parishville-Hopkinton Central School, 12 CR 47

Potsdam 2/17/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Potsdam Presbyterian Church, 42 Elm St 2022-APL-0884

2/24/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, 21 Castle Dr Star Lake

2/28/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Legion Mervin Eno Post 1539, 264 Benson Mines Golf Course Road Star Lake

How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their predonation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

