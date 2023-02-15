Scholarships available at Northern New York Community Foundation

Northern New York Community Foundation Scholarships
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Northern New York Community Foundation has a bevy of scholarships available.

NNYCF’s Ken Esyaman says there’s a wide range of scholarships. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

He says most students who apply will wind up with at least one scholarship.

The application deadline for most scholarships is March 15.

You can learn about the scholarships and fill out an application at nnycf.org. You can call 315-782-7110 if you have questions.

