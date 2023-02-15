State awards millions of dollars to improve north country healthcare facilities

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - More than $45.3 million in state money is going to healthcare facilities in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties.

It’s part of the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program which is designed to improve care at facilities serving inpatient, primary care, mental health, substance use disorder, and long-term care needs.

Here’s where the money is going in St. Lawrence County:

Canton-Potsdam Hospital gets $7 million for a capital project to preserve and expand obstetric services and another $3 million to build a new family medicine clinic and training center for the family medicine rural residency program.

Citizen Advocates is awarded $7.4 million for capital improvements to consolidate and expand services at the Massena clinic and certified Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic sites. That will include physical health integration into behavioral health settings, an onsite pharmacy, a telemedicine hub, and a fitness center.

Clifton-Fine Health Care Corporation sees $16.2 million for capital improvements to upgrade and modernize the hospital’s infrastructure and to improve patient safety and welfare.

United Cerebral Palsy Association of the North Country receives $911,000 to renovate two health center locations in Canton and Malone.

In Jefferson County:

River Hospital in Alexandria Bay gets $10.7 million for capital improvements to upgrade infrastructure and for program growth.

