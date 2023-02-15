SUNY Canton needs more investment, says chancellor

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - SUNY Chancellor John King is calling for more investment from the state legislature for SUNY Canton programs.

During a visit to the campus Wednesday, King spoke about improvements within the school’s nursing program.

He said there needs to be more investment in the simulation rooms where nursing students can practice real-world scenarios.

“We’ve got a bill that we’re supporting in the legislature that would allow up to 30 percent of the clinical hours to be done through those simulation labs. That will help us help more students finish nursing programs,” he said.

King also called for more investment in the college’s computer science program so more faculty can be hired.

The chancellor also visited Jefferson Community College on Wednesday.

