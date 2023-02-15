Warm and windy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will increase the clouds and temperatures overnight. Expect early lows around 30 with temperatures rising into the lower 40′s.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy and breezy with some rain showers. Highs will be in the 50′s.

Showers are expected on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 40′s.

Snow showers and colder temperatures are likely on Friday.

