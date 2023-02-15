Zoo New York leader discusses master plan
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York has been working on a master plan for the last couple of years and Executive Director Larry Sorel appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to give an update.
He says the zoo wants to bring in new animal exhibits, including bison and moose, create a walk-through aviary, and maybe even get an aquarium.
The zoo is also hoping to make presentations on the master plan. For more information, email Sorel at larry@zoonewyork.org.
