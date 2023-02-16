Armored vehicle, marshals respond to Watertown standoff

By Jeff Cole
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A standoff Thursday morning in Watertown involved the U.S. Marshals Service.

It started with an early morning message for someone on North Michigan Avenue.

Authorities continued to tell the man they had a warrant for him.

Neighborhood security footage shows the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded with its Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected, or MRAP, vehicle.

Watertown City Police were also on the scene.

Authorities could be seen and heard talking to a man and a dog was being led around by a handler.

Eventually, the situation ended peacefully with what appeared to be the man in custody.

This happened around 8 a.m. and took an hour to resolve, neighbors say.

They also say they were impressed with the way local police helped the feds.

7 News has reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service for information. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

