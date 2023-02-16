Calm today, winter weather advisories tonight

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a cloudy and mostly dry day.

Temperatures that started around 40 will likely stay there through the afternoon.

It becomes less quiet this evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop to overnight lows in the 20s.

Winter weather advisory are posted throughout the north country because of the possibility of mixed precipitation and icing starting this evening and overnight.

Advisories for Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties start at 7 p.m. and end at 1 p.m. on Friday. An advisory from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday is posted for Lewis County.

Rain, snow, and mixed precipitation could leave accumulations of a quarter of an inch of ice and an inch or less of snow.

Ice could cause slippery road conditions and power outages because of falling tree limbs.

Friday will be cloudy with highs in the low 20s.

It will be partly sunny and breezy on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Sunday will be cloudy and in the low 40s.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

It will be in the mid-30s with a chance of snow on Tuesday and Ash Wednesday.

