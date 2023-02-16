Candidates for Ogdensburg mayor, city council explain why they’re running

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - It’s an election year in Ogdensburg with the mayoral and 3 council seats up for the people to decide.

Michael Tooley, Jennifer Stevenson, and R. Storm Cilley all look to have their names on the ballot in Ogdensburg this fall.

Both Stevenson and Cilley served once before on the council. Stevenson from 2012 to 2020, and Cilley from 2010 until 2013.

Tooley looks to become the next Ogdensburg mayor.

“I’ve dedicated a fair amount of time to being active within the city, and this is a new role for me and a new way to potentially take advantage of my qualifications,” said Tooley

The candidates say there are several different issues facing the city, but all agree that the council needs to do a better job of addressing concerns from citizens and regaining their trust.

“My priority is to restore confidence in our city government from our citizens. If a citizen asks a simple question, it should be answered,” said Cilley.

“I think that our citizens deserve to understand why we are making a decision, how we came to a conclusion, and why we are voting in the manner of which we are,” said Stevenson.

They say that’s something that has been lacking in council chambers recently.

“People can be on different sides of an issue. They can be passionate about being on different sides of an issue. It doesn’t need to become personal. It doesn’t come to break down to name-calling,” said Tooley.

Councillors Steve Fisher, William Dillabough, and John Rishe are up for reelection this fall. 7 News spoke with current Mayor Mike Skelly who had no comment on whether or not he was going to run for reelection.

