CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Cecelia B. Hebert, 92, formerly of Carthage, died early Tuesday morning, February 14, 2023 in the ER at Samaritan Medical Center.

Cecelia was born on September 7, 1930 in Copenhagen the daughter of the late Dewey A. and Mary A. (Ferrance) Bickford. She graduated from Copenhagen High School in 1948. She later continued her education at JCC in accounting. She married Gerald E. Hebert on July 14, 1948 at St. Mary’s Church, Copenhagen with Rev. Dennis Lynch officiating. She and Gerald were life long dairy farmers on Martin Street farm, Carthage. Cecelia was a 30 year employee for M.R. Gaebel Tax Office and had her own tax office in her home for ten years. She also did taxes in Florida for B & M Tax Service in Haines City. The couple owned their own home in Dundee, FL., where they lived for several years. Gerald died on April 27, 2003.

She is survived by her three daughters, Dianne M. Lawler; Mary A. Hebert; and Patricia J. (Brian) Mednick; her five grandchildren, Joseph Lawler, Christian Lawler, Jarred Mednick and twins, Aaron and Sarah Mednick, and her seven great grandchildren.

Cecelia is predeceased by her son, Douglas J. Hebert, her son-in-law, Dr. Claud J. Lawler, her brother, Chester Bickford, and sister, Viola Vary.

Cecelia was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. She was loved for her sense of humor.

A Mass will be said in the spring at St. Mary’s Church, Copenhagen, with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

