General explains advantage of light infantry division at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum is home to the 10th Mountain Division - light infantry for the U.S. Army.

On Thursday, division commander Major General Gregory Anderson shared with the community why light infantry is so important in today’s world.

“We’re just a trained, tough, self-reliant, and light force. We can go places quickly, easily and solve problems because of the nature of how we train our people here,” he said.

Anderson shared his insight in an interview with Advocate Drum, formerly known as the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization.

The 10th Mountain Division, one of the most deployed Army divisions since 9/11, remains highly deployable. General Anderson says it’s because the division trains small units with junior leaders who can operate off lines of communication.

“All divisions are important but when you just look at deployment records and hot tempo, you get to see the Army who one of their go-to units are,” he said.

Anderson also talked about Fort Drum’s role in the military’s 2030 strategy. This includes multi-domain operations like cyber, air, land, space and sea. He says Fort Drum is a credible land force.

The general says one challenge for the 10th Mountain Division is that it has many young soldiers who have young families. So, he says it can be tough balancing family life with the fact that the soldiers remain highly deployable.

