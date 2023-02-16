Highlights & scores: Section III volleyball & girls’ Section X basketball

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was another busy night for sectional playoff action, including Section III volleyball and Section X girls’ basketball.

Brushton-Moira was at Norwood-Norfolk for a Girls Section 10 class C play-in.

- The Flyers work the perimeter from Emma Dillon, in the paint to Caryn Perretta for 2 of her game-best 15 points. The Flyers are up 12.

- Madison Bellows gets the kind roll on a 14-footer.

- Brooke Montgomery to Olivia Plonka for the inside bucket.

- Hannah Dominy on the skip pass to Ella Tatom for the 14-footer. It’s the Flyers by 20.

- But the Panthers rally. Kyla Phelan off the screen, cuts the lead to 10.

- Phalen to Bellows for the 3-ball. Brushton-Moira got as close as 6 before the Flyers pulled away for a 41-27 win.

Parishville-Hopkinton was at Lisbon for girls’ Class D opening round action.

- The Knights’ Rachel LaRock to Leah Warren and back to LaRock for two of her 20 points. Lisbon by 12.

- Warren to Allison Bell for the fast-break layup. She scored 26.

- Warren converts the fast-break bucket. Lisbon by 18.

- Last seconds in the first quarter, P-H’s Marygrace Guiney with a half-court buzzer beater. She scored 12.

- Lisbon’s Ava Bouchey to Warren for the floater.

Lisbon beat the Panthers 74-42.

The Section III boys’ and girls’ basketball seedings and pairings were announced Wednesday, with games set to kick off Thursday night.

Among the several teams participating in the Section III tournament is the Watertown Cyclones.

Coach Ed Adams’ team is the seventh seed in Class A and will host 10th-seed Jamesville DeWitt in opening-round action on Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Cyclones are coming off a big 55-42 win over Carthage in the Frontier League A Division championship game, and Adams feels his team is playing their best basketball entering sectional play.

“Right now, we’re kind of clicking,” the coach said. “The defense is looking better, the shooters are doing well, the big guys are rebounding. As a team we’ve really come together. It’s taken a little while to get going this season but we’re peaking at the right time.

“Everybody’s right around 500 or a game over 500. I like our chances in sectionals, it depends on the matchup. But I think we can beat anybody in the section on any given night.”

Thousand Islands was at Potsdam for boys’ Northern Athletic Conference hockey.

- First period: John Duffy with the initial shot, rings off the goalpost, back to Cooper Grant. 1-0 Potsdam.

- On the breakaway, Ray Peters ties the game for the Islanders.

- Another breakaway: Owen Bismark scores to make it 2-1 Islanders.

- Mason Savage across the goal mouth to Peters who tips the puck into the open net. 4-1.

- Potsdam tries to rally. Ryan Rutley to John Duffy for the goal.

Islanders went on to beat Potsdam 9-6.

In Section 3 Class A volleyball semifinals, second-seed Indian River hosted third-seed Whitesboro.

- First game: Madison Bigelow finds open court for the point. The Lady Warriors take a 1-0 lead.

- Then it’s Sydney Carbone with the blast that’s too hot to handle. It’s 4-0 Indian River.

But Whitesboro won game one 25-21 and won the next 2 games 25-17 and 25-11 to sweep the Lady Warriors 3 games to none.

Wednesday’s local scores

Section 3 Class A volleyball semifinal

Whitesboro 3, Indian River 0

Section 3 Class D volleyball semifinal

Sandy Creek 3, Cincinnatus 2

Men’s college basketball

Genesee 87, Jefferson 60

Girls’ Section X Class B basketball semifinal

OFA 69, Potsdam 58

Girls’ Section X Class C basketball play-in

Norwood-Norfolk 41, Brushton-Moira 27

Girls’ Section X Class D basketball opening round

Lisbon 74, Parishville-Hopkinton 42

Harrisville 52, Colton-Pierrepont 33

Girls’ high school basketball

Chateaugay 39, Massena 36

Boys’ high school hockey

Islanders 9, Potsdam 6

Norwood-Norfolk 4, Massena 2

