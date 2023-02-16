Melting snow causes Fort Drum power outages

(Associated Press)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - How does melting snow cause power outages? When the water from the snow fills up underground conduits.

That’s what’s happening on Fort Drum.

Department of Public Works crews are working to access and then repair electrical wiring due to the flooding.

The water has led to unanticipated outages in several areas on the post including residential neighborhoods.

