More local hospitals keep mask mandate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ve heard from a couple more north country hospitals about whether they’re requiring face masks.

St. Lawrence Health System, which operates hospitals in Potsdam, Gouverneur and Massena, says its existing masking policy remains in effect and that it is examining the policy to assure adjustments are updated appropriately.

Officials at Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center are also requiring masks. Officials say they’ll continue to monitor and evaluate transmission rates.

Earlier this week, the state ended its mask mandate in healthcare settings.

However, individual facilities can choose to have their own masking policy.

Samaritan Health in Watertown told us it was keeping masks at its properties.

Lewis County Health System is no longer requiring anyone to wear masks at its facilities.

