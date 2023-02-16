NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Louisville crash

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The National Transportation Safety Board released a report Thursday on the crash in Louisville last month between a bus and a box truck that killed six people.

The report states facts known about the crash but doesn’t reach any conclusions.

“All aspects of the crash remain under investigation while the NTSB determines the probable cause, with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar events,” the report says.

The agency previously said its investigation will take 12 to 18 months.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, just west of Massena on State Route 37 in the town of Louisville.

Preliminary evidence collected by the NTSB shows that an eastbound box truck loaded with auto parts crossed into the westbound lane and struck the driver’s side of a bus with 15 people aboard.

According to the NTSB report, six people aboard the bus were killed, two were seriously injured, six had minor injuries, and one was uninjured. The truck driver, the only occupant in the truck, was seriously injured.

The bus was owned by LBFNY, a central New York solar farm installer, and was driving workers to a project near Madrid. The box truck was rented by Penske to a motor carrier.

The NTSB says the information in the report is preliminary and subject to change.

