NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Louisville crash

The above photos were released by the National Transportation Safety Board, along with a...
The above photos were released by the National Transportation Safety Board, along with a preliminary report on the fatal crash in Louisville last month. The photos were provided by New York State Police.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The National Transportation Safety Board released a report Thursday on the crash in Louisville last month between a bus and a box truck that killed six people.

The report states facts known about the crash but doesn’t reach any conclusions.

“All aspects of the crash remain under investigation while the NTSB determines the probable cause, with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar events,” the report says.

The agency previously said its investigation will take 12 to 18 months.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, just west of Massena on State Route 37 in the town of Louisville.

Preliminary evidence collected by the NTSB shows that an eastbound box truck loaded with auto parts crossed into the westbound lane and struck the driver’s side of a bus with 15 people aboard.

According to the NTSB report, six people aboard the bus were killed, two were seriously injured, six had minor injuries, and one was uninjured. The truck driver, the only occupant in the truck, was seriously injured.

The bus was owned by LBFNY, a central New York solar farm installer, and was driving workers to a project near Madrid. The box truck was rented by Penske to a motor carrier.

The NTSB says the information in the report is preliminary and subject to change.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week
New York State Police were called to an abandoned garage in West Carthage Tuesday after the...
State police investigate body found in abandoned garage
New York State Police were called to an abandoned garage in West Carthage Tuesday after the...
Police: missing man found in garage apparently died by suicide
Crash
3-vehicle crash causes serious injuries, deputies say
handgun graphic
Codes officer still on the job after arrest

Latest News

Thursday, February 16 at 7:30 pm
Alan Doyle at the Clayton Opera House
Craft fair to benefit Volunteer Transportation Center
Spring craft fair to benefit Volunteer Transportation Center
Clayton Opera House upcoming events
See what’s happening at Clayton Opera House
FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals nominee, Hector D....
Party foul: Dem-led NY Senate rejects gov’s top judge pick