Part of St. Lawrence Centre mall becoming a warehouse

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Taking retail space and turning it into a warehouse. That’s what’s happening at the St. Lawrence Centre shopping mall in Massena.

The owner, Groupe Shapiro of Montreal, is working with the town planning board to make the changes.

The plan is to convert 160,000 square feet of the mall into warehouse space. That’s about a quarter of the mall.

Town planning board minutes from November say what is stored in the new warehouse space would then be sold to Amazon, Walmart and other retailers.

Work crews with LaVack’s Custom Builders are working on constructing new loading docks.

The meeting minutes also indicate the food court area is set for demolition to make way for this project.

