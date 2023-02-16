Part of St. Lawrence Centre mall becoming a warehouse

Part of the St. Lawrence Centre shopping mall in Massena is being turned into a warehouse.
Part of the St. Lawrence Centre shopping mall in Massena is being turned into a warehouse.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Taking retail space and turning it into a warehouse. That’s what’s happening at the St. Lawrence Centre shopping mall in Massena.

The owner, Groupe Shapiro of Montreal, is working with the town planning board to make the changes.

The plan is to convert 160,000 square feet of the mall into warehouse space. That’s about a quarter of the mall.

Town planning board minutes from November say what is stored in the new warehouse space would then be sold to Amazon, Walmart and other retailers.

Work crews with LaVack’s Custom Builders are working on constructing new loading docks.

The meeting minutes also indicate the food court area is set for demolition to make way for this project.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week
New York State Police were called to an abandoned garage in West Carthage Tuesday after the...
State police investigate body found in abandoned garage
New York State Police were called to an abandoned garage in West Carthage Tuesday after the...
Police: missing man found in garage apparently died by suicide
Crash
3-vehicle crash causes serious injuries, deputies say
handgun graphic
Codes officer still on the job after arrest

Latest News

Melting snow causes Fort Drum power outages
Drunk driving
Plan to lower drunk driving threshold draws mixed reaction
Fort Drum soldiers during training exercise
General explains advantage of light infantry division at Fort Drum
Face masks
More local hospitals keep mask mandate