Police seek person who allegedly hit, dragged child in Walmart
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking you to help them identify a person who allegedly hit and dragged a small child throughout a store.
Troopers say the person was captured on surveillance camera at the town of LeRay Walmart on February 11.
According to police, the person was seen hitting and dragging a small child throughout the store.
They left before the police arrived.
If you recognize the person in the photo, state police ask you to call them at 315-366-6000.
