Police seek person who allegedly hit, dragged child in Walmart

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking you to help them identify a person who allegedly hit and dragged a small child throughout a store.

Troopers say the person was captured on surveillance camera at the town of LeRay Walmart on February 11.

According to police, the person was seen hitting and dragging a small child throughout the store.

They left before the police arrived.

If you recognize the person in the photo, state police ask you to call them at 315-366-6000.

