See what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

Clayton Opera House upcoming events
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s something for everyone at the Clayton Opera House this season.

Executive director Julie Garnsey gave us the rundown during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch that interview in the video above.

Here’s what’s coming up over the next month or so:

- Alan Doyle, formerly of Great Big Sea, on Thursday, February 16.

- A movie experience, “The Princess Bride,” on Friday, March 10.

- The Strictly Hip, a Tragically Hip tribute band, on Friday, March 24.

- The Celtic Angels on Friday, March 31.

You can buy tickets and see the complete calendar at claytonoperahouse.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation recovered $245,509 in back wages for six servers and 12 cooks at Los Mariachis.
Restaurant owner forced servers to return wages, keep only tips and $10 per week
New York State Police were called to an abandoned garage in West Carthage Tuesday after the...
State police investigate body found in abandoned garage
New York State Police were called to an abandoned garage in West Carthage Tuesday after the...
Police: missing man found in garage apparently died by suicide
Crash
3-vehicle crash causes serious injuries, deputies say
handgun graphic
Codes officer still on the job after arrest

Latest News

Craft fair to benefit Volunteer Transportation Center
Spring craft fair to benefit Volunteer Transportation Center
FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals nominee, Hector D....
Party foul: Dem-led NY Senate rejects gov’s top judge pick
Overheated machinery caused a small fire at the Neenah Paper Mill in Brownville Thursday morning.
Fire causes little damage at Brownville paper mill
Lisbon's Leah Warren gets past Parishville-Hopkinton defenders to score in Section X Class D...
Highlights & scores: Section III volleyball & girls’ Section X basketball