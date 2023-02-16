See what’s happening at Clayton Opera House
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s something for everyone at the Clayton Opera House this season.
Executive director Julie Garnsey gave us the rundown during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch that interview in the video above.
Here’s what’s coming up over the next month or so:
- Alan Doyle, formerly of Great Big Sea, on Thursday, February 16.
- A movie experience, “The Princess Bride,” on Friday, March 10.
- The Strictly Hip, a Tragically Hip tribute band, on Friday, March 24.
- The Celtic Angels on Friday, March 31.
You can buy tickets and see the complete calendar at claytonoperahouse.com.
